Teen killed in late-night wreck on Highway 174

An 18-year-old girl died after a solo-vehicle accident late Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Her identity has not yet been released pending confirmation that next of kin has been notified.

The Nevada City resident crashed after 11 p.m. while driving a 2002 Honda Accord southbound on Highway 174, just south of Greenhorn Access Road, Officer Mike Steele said.

She allowed the car to drift off the right shoulder and over-corrected to the left, crossing the northbound lane and hitting a large tree. The car then rotated to the northeast and came to rest down a slight embankment, Steele said.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not know whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor, pending autopsy and toxicology results, he said.

