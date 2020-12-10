Teen held on robbery, criminal threat charges

A Nevada County judge on Thursday found enough evidence to hold a 19-year-old on formal charges of robbery after a preliminary hearing into the evidence.

Joseph Richard Pasadava is accused of luring a 12-year-old into a Grass Valley apartment in September and then robbing him of headphones at gunpoint. The gun, which the boy testified resembled a Glock, was found later to be a pellet gun, police said.

Pasadava remained in custody Thursday on a $102,500 bond, jail records state. He was set for formal arraignment on Dec. 18.

Earlier Thursday, a felony charge of making criminal threats was reduced to a misdemeanor at the request both of the prosecutor and defense counsel.

During the preliminary hearing into that case, Grass Valley Police Officer Jesse Cloyd testified that Pasadava had made a threat against another man at a skate park in November 2019.

The man told police that Pasadava threatened to shoot him in the head, then went to his vehicle and pulled out a handgun, putting it in waistband. The man said he believed the gun was real, Cloyd said.

Pasadava then sent the man multiple Facebook messages, claiming to be part of the Norteno gang, that “he and his 50 homies” were going to harm the alleged victim and that he had “four bodies under his belt.”

Deputy Public Defender Tamara Zuromskis argued Pasadava was only 18 at the time and was “just running his mouth.”

