Ted Gaines to speak at Nevada County GOP women’s meeting

Ted Gaines, who represents District 1 on the California Board of Equalization, will speak to the Nevada County Republican Women Federated (NCRWF) on a luncheon meeting on March 18. Gaines will discuss a ballot measure, the California Schools and Local Communities Funding Act of 2020, which will appear on the November 3, 2020 ballot. The measure is also sometimes referred to as the Split Roll. The ballot initiative would change the state constitution to require commercial and industrial properties be taxed at their market value. Gaines will answer questions and give an assessment on how the proposed initiative would change business property rates under Prop 13. The meeting will be held at the Foothills Event Center with a social hour starting at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting beginning at noon. Reservations are required. More information about the meeting and how to make a reservation can be found on the NCRWF website at http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org.