For 2023, 85 fifth through eighth grade students from 14 Nevada County schools participated in the 12th annual TechTest Jr. Math competition in early March. TechTest Jr. is a math exam that tests students’ critical thinking and problem-solving skills. In addition to acknowledging students for their skills, it’s intended to promote the development of more critical thinking activities in the county and to help prepare them for the SAT and ACT tests. It also helps prepare students to compete in the TechTest Merit Scholarship program for high school students, which each year awards up to $15,000 in college scholarships. This year’s high school exam will be given at Nevada Union high school on Sunday, April 23. For more information on the high school program, email dpistone@mtstmarys.org.
TechTest Jr. comes in two versions, one for 5th and 6th graders, and the other for 7th and 8th graders. Top finishers are recognized with medals and certificates. The top three finishers on each version of the test get to select from an assortment of STEM-related prizes, which have recently included robots, quadcopters, science kits, and a Raspberry Pi single-board computer.
The competition is usually held at local technology companies, who have been very supportive of the event for many years. Due to the snow storms in early March, it was held virtually this year for the safety of students, parents and teachers. We are hoping and expecting to be back to having an in-person competition next year. We’d like to thank the companies who had agreed to sponsor the test this year – AJA Video Systems, Nevada County Media, and Telestream.
A big thanks to local community member Peter Murphy for helping prepare the test and for grading them, and to former Gilmore math teacher Gordon Sakaue for help in grading the tests. Congratulations to all of the winners, and a big thank you to all of the students who participated and to the teachers at each site who helped make this happen.
The winners in the 2023 TechTest Jr. competition are as follows:
Fifth Grade Top Finishers:
First – Vera Crane (Grass Valley Charter School)
Second –James Keiser (7-Hills)
Third – Patrick Smith (Alta Sierra)
Sixth Grade Top Finishers:
First – Lena Von Ruden (Magnolia)
Second – Larsen Paasch (Magnolia)
Third – Jaden Patterson (7-Hills)
Fifth/Sixth Grade Overall Top Finishers:
Seventh Grade Top Finishers:
First – Tryggvi Pehling (Twin Ridges)
Second – Walker Muellenhoff (7-Hills)
Third – David Ban (Ready Springs)
Eighth Grade Top Finishers:
First – Corbin Brose (Mt. St. Mary’s Academy)
Second – Jackson Hodgson (Mt. St. Mary’s Academy)
Third – Sawyer Maddux (Grass Valley Charter School)
Seventh/Eighth Grade Overall Top Finishers: