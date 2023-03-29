For 2023, 85 fifth through eighth grade students from 14 Nevada County schools participated in the 12th annual TechTest Jr. Math competition in early March. TechTest Jr. is a math exam that tests students’ critical thinking and problem-solving skills. In addition to acknowledging students for their skills, it’s intended to promote the development of more critical thinking activities in the county and to help prepare them for the SAT and ACT tests. It also helps prepare students to compete in the TechTest Merit Scholarship program for high school students, which each year awards up to $15,000 in college scholarships. This year’s high school exam will be given at Nevada Union high school on Sunday, April 23. For more information on the high school program, email dpistone@mtstmarys.org.

All of the problems from the past 10 TechTest Jr. competitions, along with detailed solutions, can be found at https://www.nevcoexpo.org/home/techtestjr/techtest-practice-tests.