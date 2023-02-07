Staff Writer

The Tibetan Buddhist Monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery held their closing ceremony on Sat. morning with the dissolution of the colorful sand mandala into Wolf Creek in Grass Valley. The night before, the Geshe Jampa Chodak, also known as “The Master” of the tour, gave a lecture on the symbols represented in the mandala called “The Wheel of Life: The Twelve Links of Dependent Arising.”

