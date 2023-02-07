The Tibetan Buddhist Monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery held their closing ceremony on Sat. morning with the dissolution of the colorful sand mandala into Wolf Creek in Grass Valley. The night before, the Geshe Jampa Chodak, also known as “The Master” of the tour, gave a lecture on the symbols represented in the mandala called “The Wheel of Life: The Twelve Links of Dependent Arising.”
According to The Sierra Friends of Tibet (SFOT), this mandala took between 75 and 125 hours of effort with several monks working at a time.
The Wheel of Life mandala is a metaphysical diagram made up of concentric circles. “Above the wheel, the sky with clouds or stars is a symbol of freedom from cyclic existence or Samsara, and the Buddha pointing at it indicates that liberation is possible,” according to English interpreter Geshe Tenzin Lekshe.
In the center of the wheel there are three animal symbols representing the “Three Poisons”: ignorance (the pig), attachment (the bird) and anger (the snake). The snake and bird are shown as coming out of the mouth of the pig, indicating that anger and attachment arise from ignorance according to the teachings of Geshe Jampa Chodak.
The snake and the bird grasp the tail of the pig, indicating that they both promote even greater ignorance. Next to the central circle is the second layer divided in two-half circles, one light colored while the other is usually dark. These images represent the wheel of Karma, the law of cause and effect, according to information provided by SFTT.
The darker portion shows individuals experiencing the results of negative actions. The light half circle, instead, indicates people experiencing the results of positive actions and attaining spiritual ascension.
Beyond this layer is a wider area divided into six parts, each depicting a different realm of Samsara. These six realms constitute all possible states of existence in the universe and all beings cycle between these states, as outlined by the SFT website.
The goal of bringing the Tibetans to our communities of Placerville, Grass Valley and Auburn is to raise awareness of Tibet and the International Campaign for Tibet, which promotes human rights, democratic freedoms and self-determination for the Tibetan people according to SFOT organizer Joseph Guida.
