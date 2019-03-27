Teacher tryouts: Job fair looked to fill Nevada County school vacancies

Job seekers arrived over the weekend hoping to snag one of over 80 jobs currently available in Nevada County's schools during the Nevada County Schools job fair.

The event was hosted at the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office on Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley. It had representatives from Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning, Nevada City School of the Arts, Clear Creek School District, Chicago Park Elementary, Nevada Joint Union High School District, Grass Valley School District, Union Hill School District, Pleasant Ridge School District and others.

Teachers, substitutes, alternative education personnel, counselors, resource specialists, speech and language pathologists, paraprofessionals, and after school and bilingual aides were some of the jobs needing to be filled.

See http://www.edjoin.org for the list of Nevada County schools job vacancies.

A job fair with 18 different employers seeking to fill various job vacancies is being held today at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., hosted by The Union.