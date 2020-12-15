Teacher grants awarded
The Nevada County Division of the California Retired Teachers Association has awarded 25 $100 grants this year to teachers in schools in Nevada County. Grant money may be used for supplies, activities, or in any way the recipient wishes that will benefit the students. The following is a list of the schools and teacher grant recipients:
Alta Sierra School, Kerry Kelley; Bear River High School, Trent Duffey; Bitney Prep High School, Daniel Elkin; Chicago Park Elementary, Amy Cimino; Clear Creek School, Helen Cope;Cottage Hill School, Erin Mitchell; Deer Creek School,Antonina Shumaker; Forest Charter School, Michelle Litton Ogaidi; Grizzly Hill School, Rachel Wegman; Lyman Gilmore School, Deb Plate and Esther Pearcy; Magnolia School, Jennifer Daniels; Margaret G. Scotten School, Laura Beyan;Nevada Union High School, Sara James and Beth Kesler; Ready Springs School, Erica Nichols (Smith);Seven Hills School, Tim Floyd; Silver Springs High School,Bethany Williams; Union Hill School, Michelle Larkins; Williams Ranch School, Melissa Conley; Alder Creek Middle School, Sarah Adams; Sierra Continuation High School, Trent Kirschner; Truckee High School, Courtney Shalvis; Truckee Elementary,Betsy DePew; Glenshire Elementary, Stacey Luna.
