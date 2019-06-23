Teach-in and film “Harvest of Empire” examines border crisis

The public is invited to a teach-in to learn the reasons behind the exodus of Central American asylum seekers who are arriving at U.S. southern borders by the droves. The award winning documentary, “Harvest of Empire” will be shown, followed by a Q&A session and information on ways community members can help. In the film, which was created and narrated by Juan Gonzalez of Democracy Now, the audience learns about the plight of Central Americans and the reasons they are fleeing violence and seeking asylum in the United States. The screening is scheduled for 2 p.m. on June 26 at the Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main Street in Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-274-1077. There is a $10 suggested donation to help asylum seekers and immigrants.

Source: Lorraine Reich