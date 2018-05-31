Tea time: Grass Valley Charter School honors history with re-enactment (PHOTO GALLERY)

Every two years, the fifth graders of Grass Valley Charter School re-enact one of the formative moments of the beginning of the United States — the Boston Tea Party debate.

"We come from a project based school," Grass Valley Charter School 5th grade teacher Merry Byles-Daly said. "We want them to live their learning. That way they will know something momentous happened."

The initial debate took place at the Old South Meeting House in 1773 British controlled Boston, Massachusetts.

An unprecedented number of people from all walks of life took part in that meeting, creating debate and dialogue that would change the fate of the nation forever.

In Grass Valley, students were invited to use the 1855 Emmanuel Episcopal Church as a fitting backdrop for the re-enactment.

Students dressed the part and recited lines of their 18th century colonial characters before singing original songs writen by Grass Valley resident Greg Wolfe.

