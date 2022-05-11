Tea Party Patriots to host candidates’ forum tonight
Members of the Nevada County Tea Party Patriots are hosting a local candidates forum at 6 p.m. today at Robinson’s Conference Center, located at 293 Lower Grass Valley Rd. in Nevada City. Invited candidates include Rolf Kleinhans and Gerald Bushore (county assessor); Rob Tribble and Gina Will (controller); Jason Tedder, Natalie Adona and Paul Gilbert (recorder/elections); Patti Ingram Spencer, Valentina Masterz, and Lisa Swarthout (Supervisor’s District 3); Calvin Clark and Sue Hoek (Supervisors Distritc 4).
Uncontested race candidates will have the opportunity to give a short introduction and contested race candidates will participate in a Q & A session. For more information, email ct4soj@reagan.com.
