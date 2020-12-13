Taylor Dever, former Notre Dame football player from Nevada Union, dies at 31

Taylor Dever, a former Nevada Union High School football player who became a University of Notre Dame starter, has died at 31, according to a Notre Dame Football statement released Friday.

As a Nevada Union senior in 2006, his performance with the Miners was reported to have earned him scholarship offers from as many as 16 Division I football programs.

He and his family announced in late 2006 that he would be accepting a full athletic scholarship to the University of Notre Dame.

“Taylor was a kind and affable person. He was also a player who grinded away for three seasons before becoming a starter in his fourth and fifth seasons,” read the statement the team posted on Twitter. “He was respected in our locker room and will be missed by many.”

