Taylor Dever, former Notre Dame football player from Nevada Union, dies at 31

Taylor Dever, a former Nevada Union High School football player who became a University of Notre Dame starter, has died at 31, according to a Notre Dame Football statement released Friday.

As a Nevada Union senior in 2006, his performance with the Miners was reported to have earned him scholarship offers from as many as 16 Division I football programs.

Dever and his family announced in late 2006 that he would be accepting a full athletic scholarship to the University of Notre Dame.

Former Nevada Union football coach Dave Humphers said he remembers Dever for his kindness and humility, emphasizing that “he never changed when he had so many accolades come his way.”

After coaching Dever in high school, Humphers said he tuned in to watch his college games.

“He did a great job,” he said. “He made us all really proud.”

“Taylor was a wonderful young man,” said Humphers. “He was kindhearted, really cared about his teammates, treated people well … and everybody, his teammates and coaches, loved him.”

Andrew Jackson, one of Dever’s former Nevada Union teammates, said the first thing he thought of when remembering Dever was his sense of humor.

“He was a jokester, always laughing and having fun,” said Jackson. He added that his memories of Dever “feel like yesterday,” and that to lose someone like him “shakes you at your core.”

He said those who knew Dever knew early on that he would earn many opportunities. “There was no doubt about that,” he said.

Brian Hamilton, who was sports editor at The Union while Dever played at Nevada Union, remembers their 2005 team as “one of the most dominant teams in Nevada Union history,” losing only a single game that season.

He said Dever’s contributions as a player stood out within a team which shone overall, but that in getting to know Dever at the time, he was also struck by how smart and empathetic he was, “a really caring, thoughtful guy.”

“He had the Nevada Union mentality, where it was all about the team,” said Hamilton.

“Taylor was a kind and affable person. He was also a player who grinded away for three seasons before becoming a starter in his fourth and fifth seasons,” read the statement posted by Notre Dame Football. “He was respected in our locker room and will be missed by many.”

