 Tasty Thursdays in Penn Valley
Tasty Thursdays in Penn Valley

Open for business

Elias Funez
  

Fresh produce from Xiong Family Farms of Sutter awaits customers Thursday morning at Penn Valley’s Tasty Thursday Farmer’s Market, which occurs every Thursday from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at Western Gateway Park.
Photo: Elias Funez
Smoked salmon and fresh fish from Fresh Way Fish of Roseville is just one of the vendors that make their way up to the Western Gateway Park farmer’s market every Thursday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fresh baked goods from Black Iron Baking Co. are a hot commodity, including these strudels, and can be found Thursday mornings at the Tasty Thursday Farmer’s Market.
Photo: Elias Funez
Cindy Xiong of Xiong Family Farms helps a customer with an order of fresh flowers Thursday morning.
Photo: Elias Funez
A variety of colorful and tasty hummus from Zena Foods of Sacramento awaits customers at the farmer’s market.
Photo: Elias Funez

