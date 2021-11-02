Task force to review Sheriff’s Office in Friday forum

The Community Oversight Task Force will hold a meeting on the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office’s protocols and procedures from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Madelyn Helling Library Community Room.

According to task force member and attorney Lorraine Reich, the presentation will focus on the Sheriff Office’s training, the status of its body cameras, dispatchers’ training and process, the efficacy of the county’s Crisis Response Team and mental health in law enforcement.

The task force first united to provide third-party oversight following the February death of 33-year-old Sage Crawford, a mother of two who was fatally shot by authorities, said longtime homeless advocate Pauli Halstead.

“It is completely unacceptable for people of color, the poor, mentally ill and unhoused — during a routine interaction — to have to fear for their life,” Halstead said. “Our work on the task force is to ensure law enforcement agencies act lawfully and are fully trained in accordance with training required from the state.”

A video shows Crawford charging a deputy with a knife moments before she was shot.





Halstead said law enforcement officers must take their responsibility without bias, and agencies should expose and fire employees who fail to follow procedure.

Halstead described Gabriel Strickland — who on Jan. 1, 2020, was fatally shot by Nevada County authorities — as another victim of law enforcement’s chronic failure to finesse their approach to people with specific mental health issues.

“We’re gonna make recommendations that we feel are necessary to improve Sheriff’s Office deputy response to crisis situations,” Halstead said. “We’re mostly focused on how they respond to crisis situations, and their deescalation training and excessive use of force.”

Officers shot Strickland after he pointed what they thought was a weapon at them. It was later determined to be an Airsoft gun. A report found the officers’ actions were “clearly reasonable and legally justifiable under the circumstances.”

The county should fortify other social services available to residents to limit the number of uniformed responses required, Halstead said.

The meeting is part of a series the task force has been working on, Halstead said, and complements a previous presentation on the Nevada City Police Department.

Halstead estimated an Aug. 27 forum about the Nevada City Police Department had around 20 people in attendance, including Nevada City Council member Gary Petersen.

Given costs and taxpayer complaints over police conduct during a Black Lives Matter protest in August 2020, the future of the Nevada City Police Department was a topic of ongoing debate until last week. Petersen was one of five council members that voted unanimously to preserve and fortify the existing department, which currently has seven of its 12 budgeted positions filled.

Halstead said she hopes that the forum on the Sheriff’s Office will be more well attended, given the breadth of the county policed by that office, as opposed to the small police forces that serve Grass Valley and Nevada City.

“We got 600 clicks (on the event announcement),” Halstead said.

Sheriff Shannon Moon is invited to attend the event, Halstead said, adding that the presentation will eventually evolve into an open forum accessible in person or via Zoom.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com