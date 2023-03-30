The word is out.
Grass Valley’s new Target store opened Wednesday and store employees are conducting a soft opening in advance of their official grand opening set for this Sunday April 2.
The store is located in a remodeled space at the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center that once housed one of the last K-Marts in the nation.
Within the Target is a CVS Pharmacy and a Starbucks Coffee, both of which are fully functioning.
Plenty of customers could be seen taking advantage of the early opening, purchasing spring-inspired clothes, home goods, as well as cosmetics, groceries, and home entertainment items.
“I was surprised to see the CVS store in there,” Nevada County resident Julie Sherman said.
“My favorite section is hair and makeup. They have a big selection,” Sherman said of the Ulta Beauty makeup area of the store.
Sherman also thought the Starbucks would bring in a lot of business to the Target.
Target is proud to offer what they call “affordable joy” and a “renewed” focus on shoppers looking for a deal, according to a press release.
“The retailer will appeal to value-conscious shoppers with more items starting at $3, $5, $10 and $15,” one release stated.
Curbside pick-up is also available at the new Target location and customers can order items online and have a Target employee carry everything they need without ever getting out of the car.
“I think the curbside pick-up is great because there are so many elderly people living up here who like the convenience,” Sherman said.
“Drive Up Returns, which allow guests to return most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase from the comfort of their car — for free,” add to the convenience and are now available as well.
According to a release, Target continues to expand the “sortation center network…which will expand its next-day delivery capabilities to guests. These specialized supply chain facilities allow Target to deliver digital orders faster, more efficiently.”
The soft opening of the McKnight Target store appeared to go well for smiling employees stocking shelves and serving guests who want a fulfilling shopping experience.
The currently unfinished parking lot will be finished in time for the grand opening, according to Jim Romero of Jim Romero Construction.
“There were some delays due to the recent winter storms,” Romero said.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
