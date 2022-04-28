Target opening on target: Opening expected late this year

A new Target store moving into the former Kmart at 111 West McKnight Way will open as anticipated in the first half of December, developers said.

The new store will offer 90,705-square-feet of retail merchandise. That will include 1,500 square feet of a CVS Pharmacy which will have medical and health supplies, said Steve Mensinger, president of Mesa Management — the company managing the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center.

“It will be a typical Target,” said Mensinger.

Departments will include women’s, men’s and children’s clothing; home furnishings; patio and garden accessories; electronics; sporting and outdoor recreation goods; luggage, personal and health care products; grocery; household essentials; and pet supplies.

Target will take over the remaining lease of the former Kmart that vacated the building late last year — a remaining 35 years. Target will add another 20 for a total of a 55-year lease.

Local consumers were looking to see the Kmart facility used differently, Mensinger said.

“In planning, the shopping experience will serve local guests, attracting a Grass Valley/Nevada City-centric clientele,” said Mensinger. “It’ll be a local farmers market and local consumer products from area producers. We’re in deep planning days right now.”

About $10 million to $12 million will be spent by Target and another $5 million will be invested by the owners of McKnight Crossing on the exterior. Plans for the center will focus on two new features. One is called The Mix, an outdoor eating area. The other is The Grove, a 10,000-square-foot area with retail, entertainment and food from local purveyors offering a shopping experience tailored to local guests. Spaces will be as small as 300 square feet up to 2,000 square feet, Mensinger said.

Those interested in leasing retail footage can contact Cort Ensign at 949-407-7408 or email censign@mesamanagement.net .

Target has met with the Planning Commission and already obtained a conditional use permit.

“The intent is to incorporate more local businesses making it more walkable while adding more dining space,” said Mensinger.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com