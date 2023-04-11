Staff Writer
A fun evening sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) that benefits scholarship and educational programs for girls and women is planned for Saturday, April 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Peace Lutheran Church located at 828 West Main Street in Grass Valley.
If you are a science or sports buff, a lover of literature or a geography enthusiast, come test your knowledge of both the everyday and the esoteric at the third Tapas and Trivia event.
Ten teams of four contestants will compete as they tackle trivia questions in the four areas: science, literature, sports, and geography. Spectators can play along as well as enjoy tapas, fine wine, and silent and live auctions.
The evening provides critical funding for AAUW’s local scholarships, first offered in 1946. This spring, AAUW Nevada County Branch plans to honor 17 young ladies with scholarships totaling $38,500.
Taylor Mitchell is one woman who has received support through AAUW to open the door to her future. Mitchell is a re-entry student studying business/accounting who was just approved for a second year of funding.
She has glowing letters of recommendation from Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS) who say that they expect nothing but success from her. Mitchell’s goal is to get a degree in accounting.
Attending Sierra College, Mitchell will be a first generation post-high school student in her family.
“AAUW helped me afford a family car and take care of my son,” Mitchell said. “AAUW has given me the peace of mind so that I can be the best I can be.”
Mitchell said she also is thankful for her son, Isaac, her mom, Tia, her fiance, Ian, and her dad, Ben, for always being there for her.
“I want to earn my BA and become a CPA and own my own business someday,” Mitchell said. “Thank you so much for the encouragement and believing in me as it has really pushed me to do greater things in life.”
Another recipient of a past AAUW scholarship is Megan Schreck who graduated from Nevada Union High School and is now a freshman at University of California, Santa Barbara. While studying environmental science, Schreck is enrolled in the Army R.O.T.C. program.
Schreck said she got involved with the AAUW in seventh grade when she attended a Tech Trek summer camp at UC Davis where girls stay in the dorms for a week and participate in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities. This experience inspired her to pursue the STEM fields in college and as a career.
“My classes are hard and on top of it, my schedule includes military science classes where I learn leadership skills and physical training to prepare me to be an officer when I graduate,” Schreck said. “AAUW helped me purchase my laptop and set me on the college path.”
The fundraising event includes dinner, fine wine, and silent and live auctions.
Auction items at the event include historical memorabilia, art pieces, sports memorabilia and jewelry.
Vacations will also be available for auction, including two nights at the Lavender Inn by the Sea, Santa Barbara; two nights at Little Bear Cabin in Graeagle; five nights at the Kauai Beach Resort and Spa; six nights at a Thailand luxury resort, the Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort, a Fairmont-managed 5-star luxury resort; and a wine country get-away for eight including a gourmet meal with wine pairings.
Local auction items include Bocce, Brews and BBQ for eight; an assortment of delicious pies by The Pie Man, John Shulse; a pair of InConcert Sierra Flex-Seven Season Passes for 2023-24; and a unique offering of two ‘unicorns’ (miniature ponies) to celebrate a special birthday.
Among the other offerings are gift baskets brimming with gift cards and items to delight, assembled by AAUW members.
Tickets are $35 for spectators and are available via credit card or Pay Pal at AAUW’s web page, http://www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net.
For more than 75 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been striving to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. The branch provides scholarships to Nevada Union, Bear River, Ghidotti High School and Sierra College-Nevada County Campus graduates, offers re-entry grants to local women, and supports AAUW national fellowships.
For more information, visit www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net or call (530) 470-9395.