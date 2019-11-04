Tapas, trivia, trips, and more at AAUW local scholarship fundraiser in Grass Valley

History or sports buffs, geography enthusiasts or movie/TV watchers will have a chance to test their knowledge of both the essential and arcane at the second annual Tapas & Trivia on November 9. Sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch, the festive fundraiser benefits scholarship and educational programs for girls and women.

Ten teams of four contestants will compete as they tackle trivia questions in the four different areas: history, sports, geography and 20th century movies and TV. Spectators will also have the opportunity to tap into their trivia knowledge as well as enjoy delicious tapas, fine wine and silent and live auctions. Tapas & Trivia will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Grass Valley’s Peace Lutheran Church, located at 828 W. Main St.

Auction items include historical memorabilia, art pieces, sports memorabilia and jewelry. Vacations will also be up for grabs, including a five-night Tuscany culinary experience for two, six nights for two at a Kenya safari club, a Costa Rica stay for eight in a luxury penthouse, and a wine county get-away for eight including a gourmet meal with wine pairings. Local auction items include “Bocce, Brews and BBQ” for 10; a sunset cocktail pontoon boat cruise; an assortment of delicious pies by The Pie Man John Shulse; and a pair of season tickets to InConcert Sierra. Among the other offerings are gift baskets, brimming with gift cards and related must-haves, that were created by various AAUW interest groups such as gardening, hiking, books, gourmet foods and more.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door for both contestants and spectators. They can be purchased at The Book Seller in Grass Valley, SPD in Nevada City, BriarPatch Community Market, and via PayPal/credit card at http://www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net.

For more than 75 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been striving to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. The branch provides scholarships to Nevada Union High School, Bear River, Ghidotti High School and Sierra College-Nevada County Campus graduates, offers re-entry grants to local women, and supports AAUW national fellowships. For more information, visit http://www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net or call 530-470-9395.