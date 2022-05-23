 Talking challenges: Three grads to discuss problems they’ve overcome | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Talking challenges: Three grads to discuss problems they’ve overcome

News News |

Submitted to The Union
These young women, from left, Lux-Aaliyah, Gracee and Ireland, will graduate from high schools in Nevada County – and The Friendship Club. They will share their challenges and how they overcame them, and discuss their dreams during a Grad Night Celebration at 6 p.m. Wednesday on KNCO-AM (830) and STAR-FM (94.1).
Bright Futures for Youth

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more