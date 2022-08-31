Talking business: State Treasurer Fiona Ma tours the Gold Country

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma sits with Nevada City Council member Daniela Fernandez and a host of other officials and members of the local business community Tuesday at Communal Cafe. Ma was given a tour of the community and shown the Cashin’s Field workforce housing currently under construction.

California’s 34th state treasurer — and the first woman of color to serve in the position — Fiona Ma paid a visit to Nevada City on Tuesday.

On her list of stops was the still-in-progress Cashin’s Field, an affordable housing community at the corners of Zion Street and Ridge Road in Nevada City.

Later in the afternoon, Ma attended a forum hosted at Communal Café in Nevada City to discuss the economic status in the county as well as the state, in particular how it impacts small business owners.

Ma, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year against Republican Jack M. Guerrero.

Among other topics, Ma announced that the state has implemented a round of performing arts grants for nonprofit organizations such as community theater groups and dance companies, the condition being that such an organization would have to hold a 501(c)(3) status.

Ma addressed the status of current housing and small business, saying: “We also offer loan loss guarantees and loan loss reserves for participating lenders, so they will be encouraged to lend to people who are having a hard time getting traditional loans. We have the CalCAP (California Capital Access Program) for small business.

“Another program is for home ownership for those who cannot afford or cannot save enough for their down payment,” Ma continued. “You will be able to apply in California for an interest free loan and hopefully we will partner with an organization that has been doing that so we can get the money out quickly.”

“If you want to make improvements to your property, (visit) GoGreenfinancing.com . We have lenders that will lend out for residential, commercial, as well as multi-family units. So you can save money.” Ma clarified that this option only pertains to those who own a building.

CalVet is an additional resource, she said, for veterans of the Armed Forces to obtain loans and seek out additional counseling.

A number of local business owners expressed concern at their inability to obtain funding from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s programs meant to help businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you are still having difficulties, you should let your assemblywoman know, your senator know, your governor, as well as myself,” said Ma before providing her cell phone number to attendees.

One problem, she said, was that the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans’ funding ran out before all could be served.

“Your senators are the ones who have the direct contact point for this county,” Ma said. “The governor sets the budget every year and then the Legislature does their review and that’s why they can pick up industries that were underserved.”

Nevada City Councilwoman Daniela Fernandez added: “(Assemblywoman) Meghan Dahle has an office in Nevada County and is fairly accessible. So it is definitely worth it. It seems like (the government) is so inaccessible and I think, is this ever going to get there? Am I just a tick-mark on a list? But I think those tick-marks do get there and Dahle should be fairly accessible.”

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com

California Treasurer Fiona Ma, center, gets a tour of the Cashin’s Field affordable workforce housing units under construction Tuesday afternoon in Nevada City.

City and county officials accompany State Treasurer Fiona Ma Tuesday during her tour of the Cashin’s Field apartments currently under construction.

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma during her visit to Nevada City Tuesday.

Nevada City officials and members of the local business community applaud State Treasurer Fiona Ma Tuesday at Communal Cafe in Nevada City.

Nevada City and Nevada County officials accompany State Treasurer Fiona Ma Tuesday during her tour of the Cashin’s Field apartments currently under construction.

