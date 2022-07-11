Tales as old as time
Throngs of story seekers found their way to the North Columbia Schoolhouse during the now two day Sierra Storytelling Festival, which made its 35th showing on the San Juan Ridge Friday and Saturday.
Featured tellers for 2022 included Michael D. McCarty, Antonio Sacre, Angela Lloyd, Linda Yemoto, Alicia Mary Retes with special guest teller Obo Martin.
Nevada County assistant CEO Caleb Dardick was selected for the Local Teller Showcase and gave a preview into his book and read a selection from it.
Dardick was a member of one of the final classes of school children to be taught at the historic North Columbia Schoolhouse.
Teller Michael D. McCarty, who was once a Black Panther, student activist, U.S. Army soldier, and acupuncturist to name a few, was on hand Friday to provide a workshop intended to help hone the skills of fellow storytellers.
