Taking the New Year’s dip: Polar Plunge becoming annual tradition in Cascade Shores (PHOTO GALLERY)

About fifty brave souls took to the waters of Scotts Flat Lake Wednesday afternoon to continue the Cascade Shores New Year’s tradition — the Polar Plunge.

Participants decorated their bodies in many creative ways before entering the chilly waters. Some wore capes to evoke their super powers, while others wore tutus, or even shaved their chest hair.

For some this was their first time taking part in the tradition.

“This may become a new regular thing,” Grass Valley’s Jay Lynch said.

Lynch was talked into participating in the event with friend and another first timer, Christine Reski.

“I thought I’d be freezing,” Reski said after getting out of the lake. “But when I got out I was not.”

Reski recalled hearing of much colder New Year’s dips.

“I’ve heard they had to part the ice to get in the lake,” Reski said.

After getting out of the lake, Polar Plunge participants could warm up next to a series of propane heaters.

