Judge Kelly Babineau

Judge Kelly Babineau and her husband Dave.

 Courtesy photo

It has been just over six months since Nevada County welcomed the newest judge to the bench. Superior Court Judge Kelly Babineau was sworn in on February 14, 2023 and is assigned to Department Two in the Nevada City Courthouse.

Since moving to Grass Valley in September 2022, Judge Babineau and her husband, Dave, have enjoyed exploring local trails and swimming holes, but it’s really the people and sense of community they find in their new hometown that makes them most love Nevada County.