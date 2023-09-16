It has been just over six months since Nevada County welcomed the newest judge to the bench. Superior Court Judge Kelly Babineau was sworn in on February 14, 2023 and is assigned to Department Two in the Nevada City Courthouse.
Since moving to Grass Valley in September 2022, Judge Babineau and her husband, Dave, have enjoyed exploring local trails and swimming holes, but it’s really the people and sense of community they find in their new hometown that makes them most love Nevada County.
“Every shop we walk into, every restaurant we frequent, we’re greeted like old friends,” says Babineau. “There’s a tangible pride of place and a strong sense of belonging. We love the history and especially the people. We’re very happy to have made this our home.”
Judge Babineau was born in Waltham, Massachusetts and raised in San Diego. She attended San Francisco State University, where she graduated cum laude and went onto pursue a juris doctorate at McGeorge School of Law. She graduated in May of 1997 and passed the bar and was sworn in December 2, 1997.
Driven by a desire to serve her community, Babineau started out in the Sacramento Public Defender’s Office. She moved into private practice in 2009, appearing in both the state and federal court and was appointed to Nevada County Superior Court at the end of January, 2023.
Judge Babineau believes being a judicial officer is one of the highest forms of public service. She takes her job very seriously, striving to ensure that every person appearing in her courtroom is afforded the highest level of respect and consideration. “I practiced as a defense attorney and married an experienced prosecutor, so I fully understand the value adversarial roles play in the justice system. As a judge, however, my job is to set aside advocacy and focus on the rule of law.” Babineau recognizes that following the letter of the law, with integrity and compassion, is the hallmark of a great jurist.
When not exploring the plentiful recreational opportunities, Babineau says attending local art offerings, non-profit and cultural events has become a favorite pastime. “Both Dave and I are enjoying getting to know new friends and favorite places. We also like sharing our new home with others.” Playing tour guide for friends and family affords the opportunity to show off their new hometown as they learn even more about what the community has to offer. “We simply love it here!”