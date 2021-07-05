 Taking it to the street: Families take to Mill Street during two-day Fourth of July event (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Taking it to the street: Families take to Mill Street during two-day Fourth of July event (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

Games filled the street during the reimagined two-day Independence Day event in Grass Valley. Festivities began Saturday on Mill and Main streets, starting with a pancake breakfast and a children’s carnival, followed by the music of Rewind PressPlay.
Photo: Elias Funez
Uriel and Emunah Goldshmidt enjoy pancakes Saturday morning on Mill Street.
Photo: Elias Funez
Children play games on Mill Street during Saturday’s Independence Day festivities.
Photo: Elias Funez
A rainbow graces the skies over Broad Street in Nevada City over the Independence Day weekend in Nevada County.
Photo: Elias Funez
Children dance to the music played on the streets of downtown Grass Valley during Saturday’s Independence Day festivities.
Photo: Elias Funez
McCullough, Monroe, and mother Amanda Maverick walk along Mill Street during Saturday’s downtown Grass Valley Independence Day festivities.
Photo: Elias Funez

