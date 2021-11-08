‘Taking care of people’: Ed Thomas dies at 82

Ed Thomas is pictured with his wife, Barbara Thomas, while celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary in August.

Those who knew Grass Valley resident Ed Thomas describe him as highly involved in the community.

He was a volunteer, and regularly interacted with local elected officials.

The love of Ed Thomas’ life was his family, said his daughter, Debbie Thomas. Her father was “incredibly proud of the lives his children built, and his wonderful grandchildren,” she wrote in a message Monday.

Thomas died Friday. He was 82.

Debbie Thomas said her father had received a terminal diagnosis of bladder cancer, and chose the end-of-life option to occur Friday, as it was important to him for the end of his life not to involve pain and suffering.

During their 63 years of marriage, Ed and Barbara Thomas moved 22 times, according to Debbie Thomas. After moving to Grass Valley in 2005, her father said it was the best place he had ever lived.

The organizations Thomas was involved with included InConcert Sierra, youth groups The Friendship Club and NEO, Hospice of the Foothills, and The Center for the Arts.

One of the things that stood out to her about her father, said Thomas, was the “heart connections” he formed with people of all ages. Alongside his wife, Thomas was “always up for any kind of social event,“ whether it was good wine, good conversation, or having people over for dinner, she said.

One of the important relationships her father had in the local community, said Debbie Thomas, was with the Grass Valley Police Department, with which he had logged over 2,000 hours as a volunteer.

Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard said Monday that Thomas was “100% all in” in his involvement, showing care not only for the police department but for the city of Grass Valley.

“And he did that, in my opinion, because of his love for the city and the people who were doing the work in the city,” said Gammelgard.

Gammelgard described Thomas’ death as a “big loss,” and stated he believes it is people like Thomas who have set up the city for a better future.

Former Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout described Thomas as “just the epitome of a community volunteer,” saying that he had a huge impact on the organizations and groups he worked with.

Thomas, an accountant by profession, had been especially interested in the city’s finances, and was instrumental in the city’s passage of Measure E, according to Swarthout.

Last year, as Swarthout concluded her mayoral term, she presented Ed and Barbara Thomas with the Grass Valley Mayor’s Award. She said Monday that they had been chosen in recognition of the breadth of their generosity with a number of local groups.

“Even though they had separate interests, they really were a team,” she said.

In his interaction with the City Council, he was outspoken, said Swarthout, whether he was acting as a critic or fan. “But, he always showed up and he made us better,” she said.

Debbie Thomas said Monday that her father had instilled long-lasting principles in his two children, herself and her brother, Royce Thomas.

For her, what stood out was his instilling in her “to take care of the people,” a principle she says stuck with her into her professional life.

“I think that was his whole view, was taking care of people,” she said.

