Taking a polar plunge: Cascade Shores residents go coldly into the New Year

Elias Funez
  

Sticking with a New Year’s Day tradition despite the snow and cold, a group of Cascade Shores residents braved the frigid waters of Scotts Flat Lake Saturday to take part in the annual polar plunge.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bubba Highsmith, with the year 2022 emblazoned across his chest, celebrates along with other participants of Saturday’s New Year’s Day polar plunge at the Cascade Shores boat launch. Spectators had heaters, blankets, and drinks ready for the brave bathers.
Photo: Elias Funez
Polar plunge participants didn’t let snow on the shores or floating on the water deter them from taking part in the annual Cascade Shores New Year’s Day tradition at Scotts Flat Lake on Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez

