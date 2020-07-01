Take the Nevada County Transit Survey

What are your travel needs in Nevada County? The Nevada County Transportation Commission (NCTC) would like to know. NCTC is seeking input from public transit users as part of a study to help develop their upcoming transit operating plan, and to support coordination of services among the private and public transportation service providers in the county.

Community members are invited to share their opinions by completing a 10 to 15 minute online survey regarding transit needs and services.

Access the survey at the following links:

(English) https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NevadaCountyTransit

(Spanish) https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HXDZSS9

A link to the survey can also be found on the NCTC website at http://www.nctc.ca.gov.

As part of the regional transportation planning process, the NCTC has recently kicked-off a planning effort to update both the Western Nevada County Transit Development Plan (WNCTDP) and the Nevada County Coordinated Public Transit – Human Services Transportation Plan.

The WNCTDP update will analyze a wide range of transit and paratransit service options, capital needs, institutional and management improvements, and financial alternatives in order to develop a financially constrained five-year short-range transit operating plan. The WNCTDP will include a year-by-year implementation schedule for all plan elements, identifying the responsible parties and financial requirements.

The Nevada County Coordinated Public Transit – Human Services Transportation Plan update is a countywide plan that will focus on ways to support and expand on the coordination activities and opportunities for transportation services among the various human service entities and the private and public transportation service providers. The plan will document existing needs and gaps in transportation services and identify operational and capital strategies to address them. The Federal Transit Administration grant funding programs require projects be included in a current Coordinated Public Transit – Human Services Transportation Plan in order to be eligible for funding. For more information, contact Mike Woodman at 916-716-2559.