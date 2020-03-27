Take out event supporting restaurant, Polio Eradication

In an effort to support a local restaurant and the effort against Polio, the Penn Valley Rotary Club is partnering with Players Restaurant to have a take out/curbside delivery event, “Pizza for Polio” from 4 to 8 p.m. on March 31. For every pizza ordered, Players will donate $1 to the Rotary effort to eradicate Polio in the world. The original event was “blacked out” in October during World Polio Day, so this event is a “re-do.”

“We hope that everyone will order out a pizza from Players to keep their business going,” said Penn Valley Club Rotary President Lindy Beatie. “Players is a great community partner and we wanted to help them out by encouraging a type of ‘Tuesday Takeout Day’ while bringing awareness to the Rotary work in the world.”

Pizzas can be ordered by calling Players Restaurant at 530-432-1222 and picked up as take out or curbside delivery. No in-restaurant dining will be available. Player Restaurant and Sports Bar is located in Penn Valley at 10161 Commercial Avenue, off of Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 20. More information on Penn Valley Rotary can be found at http://www.pennvalleyrotary.org.