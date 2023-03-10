Satellite dish damage

A satellite dish hangs off the side of a building in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin, damaged from the heavy Sierra Nevada snowfall. The County of Nevada is asking for folks with damage from the storm to report it on a new survey.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES) has launched a Winter Storm Building Damage Survey to gather resident and business damage from the recent winter storms.

“These storms have hit our community hard,” said OES Director Craig Griesbach. “Data shared from this survey will help us advocate for state and federal assistance to be made available to our residents and help communicate the widespread and urgent impacts that power and communications outages have on our community.”