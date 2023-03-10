Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES) has launched a Winter Storm Building Damage Survey to gather resident and business damage from the recent winter storms.
“These storms have hit our community hard,” said OES Director Craig Griesbach. “Data shared from this survey will help us advocate for state and federal assistance to be made available to our residents and help communicate the widespread and urgent impacts that power and communications outages have on our community.”
Residents and businesses can help report storm damage like down trees on their property or into structures, propane shortages, internet and phone outages, and dangerous snow loads that may threaten their building’s structural integrity.
The survey is not an application for assistance but will help gather damage information to assess and advocate for additional aid to be made available for individuals and businesses.
Survey data will be kept private.
“We’ve had a local emergency in place to help pull in state resources that help address immediate needs like providing temporary showers for residents without power, but recovering and becoming more resilient as a community will take additional resources. To continue to advocate for our residents, we need reliable and comprehensive data,” added Griesbach. “The more impacted residents that take this survey, the better we can explain our needs.”