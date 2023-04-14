Not many people saw it coming, nor have caught on, that Tunez 4 U — a car audio and accessories company that began in 1989 — has moved from its longtime previous location on Idaho-Maryland Road to a newer and perhaps spiffier space on Railroad Avenue in Nevada City. The move took place in 2022. The former location on Idaho-Maryland Road is now slated to become a cannabis dispensary.

Tunez 4 U owner Chris Johnson, who runs the shop solely with the help of his 20-year-old son Dante, said the move was forced but has worked out quite well.

