Take charge of your health workshop

Connecting Point is hosting a free workshop to help Nevada County residents prioritize their long-term health. “Living Well with a Chronic Condition” is geared toward folks with health conditions such as heart disease, arthritis, depression and emphysema. Over this six-week course participants will share experiences, make action plans, and problem-solve alongside others with chronic conditions. This innovative and interactive workshop will help participants improve their quality of life and lower health care costs. Instructors will share techniques for dealing with frustration, fatigue, pain, and isolation and offer tips to build strength and endurance; and learn how to effectively communicate with family, friends and health professionals.

Living Well with a Chronic Condition classes are from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 4 through April 8 from at the Glenbrook Apartments Community Room, 265 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. All Connecting Point classes are free and open to the public. For more information or to register, call Karen at 530-274-5601 or register online at http://www.connectingpoint.org/events. Connecting Point is a public agency dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of the community. Learn more at http://www.connectingpoint.org.