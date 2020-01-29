Take charge of your diabetes with upcoming Grass Valley class

Connecting Point is hosting a free workshop to help Nevada County residents prioritize their long-term health.

The Diabetes Self-Management workshop is for people with diabetes or pre-diabetes and their caregivers. Participants are encouraged to get proactive, take control of their health and can gain valuable tools to make more informed health decisions. The six-week class will provide students with a better understanding of the human body, a chance to learn about risk factors for diabetes, and gain tools for self-care, symptom management, exercise and meal planning.

Diabetes Self-Management classes are from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, February 11 through March 17 at Connecting Point, 208 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

All Connecting Point classes are free and open to the public. Diabetes Self-Management is offered in partnership with Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital with assistance from the Nevada County Public Health Department.

For more information or to register, call Karen at 530-274-5601 or register online at http://www.connectingpoint.org/events. Connecting Point is a public agency dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of our community. Learn more at http://www.connectingpoint.org.