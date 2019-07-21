Take charge of your diabetes with upcoming class in Grass Valley

Connecting Point is hosting a free workshop to help Nevada County residents prioritize their long-term health.

The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) is an evidence-based workshop for people with diabetes or pre-diabetes and their caregivers. Participants are taught to get proactive, take control of their health and gain valuable tools to make more informed health decisions. During the six-week class, participants are given a better understanding of the human body, will learn about risk factors for diabetes, and can gain tools for self-care, symptom management, exercise and meal planning.

DEEP classes will be from 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday from July 25 through August 29 at Connecting Point, 208 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

All Connecting Point classes are free and open to the public. DEEP is offered in partnership with Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital with assistance from the Nevada County Public Health Department.

For more information or to register, call Karen at 530-274-5601 or register online at http://www.connectingpoint.org/events.

Connecting Point is a public agency dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of our community. Learn more at http://www.connectingpoint.org.