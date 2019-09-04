Take charge of your diabetes with upcoming class in Grass Valley

Connecting Point is hosting a free workshop to help Nevada County residents prioritize their long-term health. The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) is an evidence-based workshop for people with diabetes or pre-diabetes and their caregivers. Get proactive, take control of your health, and gain valuable tools to make more informed health decisions. You’ll leave this six-week class with a better understanding of the human body, learn about risk factors for diabetes, and gain tools for self-care, symptom management, exercise and meal planning. DEEP classes are from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 5 through Oct. 10 at Forest Springs Community Clubhouse, 10084 Forest Springs Dr. in Grass Valley.

All Connecting Point classes are free and open to the public. DEEP is offered in partnership with Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital with assistance from the Nevada County Public Health Department.

For more information or to register, call Karen at 530-274-5601 or register online at http://www.connectingpoint.org/events.

Connecting Point is a public agency dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of our community. Learn more at http://www.connectingpoint.org.