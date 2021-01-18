Take a hike: Wild & Scenic Film Festival goes online this year, promotes local hikes

Day hikers take to the Deer Creek Tribute Trail bridge that spans Deer Creek Canyon, west of Nevada City, over the weekend. The pathway is one of a handful of local trails touted by the Wild & Scenic Film Festival, which has gone online this year.

Elias Funez

This year the 19th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival is taking its presence fully online, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t being encouraged to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

In fact, with the help of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival website, a virtual experience can be had that includes virtual tour audio and images that can be referenced while walking area trails.

The Kennebec Creek falls can be seen a short way from the South Yuba Trail near Edwards Crossing.

Elias Funez

The voice of Nisenan Tribal Spokesperson Shelly Covert can be heard on an audio tour. It speaks of the importance of the Nisenan Cultural Reclamation Corridor along Deer Creek, and the efforts to help raise the visibility of the tribe.

Other virtual tours include an in-depth look at the Yewei’im Bom Trail on the 38-acre Burton Homestead Ranch, as well as the Wildflower Ridge Trail, and newts and amphibians of the Yuba.

A family takes to the Deer Creek Tribute Trail over the weekend. A self guided hike titled “Importance of Nisenan Voice in Our Community” can be found at http://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org and highlights the Nisenan Cultural Reclamation Corridor along Deer Creek.

Elias Funez

Online festival-goers can also access the 2021 Art Exhibition Gallery, Envirofair, and an auction through the website, along with over 125 environmental and adventure shorts and features.

The festival – which spans Jan. 14 to 24 – is 11 days as opposed to five this year to ensure people have enough time to watch and enjoy as many films as possible from the comfort of their own homes and viewing devices.

The South Yuba Trail makes its way along the South Yuba River canyon between Purdon Crossing and the town of Washington. The section of river corridor has been designated wild and scenic, and is a great place to experience the namesake of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival.

Elias Funez

For more information about virtual hikes, including how to buy festival passes, navigate the online platform, and catch live film Q&A panels, visit http://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.

The blue and clear waters of the South Yuba River and steep canyon walls can be taken in at Illinois Crossing after a less than 2-mile hike from the South Yuba trailhead near Edwards Crossing.

Elias Funez