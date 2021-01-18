Take a hike: Wild & Scenic Film Festival goes online this year, promotes local hikes
This year the 19th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival is taking its presence fully online, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t being encouraged to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.
In fact, with the help of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival website, a virtual experience can be had that includes virtual tour audio and images that can be referenced while walking area trails.
The voice of Nisenan Tribal Spokesperson Shelly Covert can be heard on an audio tour. It speaks of the importance of the Nisenan Cultural Reclamation Corridor along Deer Creek, and the efforts to help raise the visibility of the tribe.
Other virtual tours include an in-depth look at the Yewei’im Bom Trail on the 38-acre Burton Homestead Ranch, as well as the Wildflower Ridge Trail, and newts and amphibians of the Yuba.
Online festival-goers can also access the 2021 Art Exhibition Gallery, Envirofair, and an auction through the website, along with over 125 environmental and adventure shorts and features.
The festival – which spans Jan. 14 to 24 – is 11 days as opposed to five this year to ensure people have enough time to watch and enjoy as many films as possible from the comfort of their own homes and viewing devices.
For more information about virtual hikes, including how to buy festival passes, navigate the online platform, and catch live film Q&A panels, visit http://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.
