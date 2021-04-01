Tahoe resorts head into finale of 2020-21 season

“As a small token of our gratitude, we’re offering a free day of skiing and breakfast to 200 educators who want to take a break and spend time outside in the mountains," said Kevin Mitchell, Homewood Mountain Resort general manager.

Homewood Mountain Resort

As Easter weekend nears, local ski resorts in the Truckee-Tahoe area have laid out plans for celebrations, and ticket sales for the 2021-22 season, while preparing for the final few weeks of an unprecedented year of enforcing mask requirements, social distancing, solo lift rides, and other COVID-19 measures.

SQUAW VALLEY ALPINE MEADOWS

The self-described “Spring Skiing Capital” is back with its annual Golden Egg Hunt this Easter. Skiers and riders can receive clues to the location of the golden eggs hidden at Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley via the resort’s Twitter page, @squawalpine. Each mountain will have one golden egg containing an unrestricted season pass for the 2021-22 season at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows plans to close for the season on May 31.

Squaw Valley has reported a total of 285 inches of snow this season at its upper mountain. The resort averages 400 inches of snow per year, including 91 inches of snow in March. This past month the resort reported 62 inches of snow.

For more information, visit http://www.squawalpine.com .

NORTHSTAR CALIFORNIA RESORT

Season pass prices are set to be slashed next season at Northstar California Resort.

Vail Resorts announced a 20% reduction in passes for its 34 North American resorts, including its Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, and Epic Day Pass.

The resort also plans to continue free parking for a second season at its Village View and Castle Peak lots, according to Communications Manager Susan Whitman.

“We expect … price reductions will generate incremental pass revenue from new unit sales in Fiscal 2022 that will approximately offset any pass revenue lost from the new discount, and we believe that in future years the compounding impact of retaining guests in our program will drive material increases in pass revenue,” said Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts, in a news release. “We have always been clear that advance commitment is one of the core strategies of our Company, and our goal is to ultimately have more than 75 percent of lift revenue come from passes.”

Northstar plans to continue spinning lifts until April 18.

For more information, visit http://www.northstarcalifornia.com .

HOMEWOOD MOUNTAIN RESORT

Along Lake Tahoe’s west shore , Homewood Mountain Resort announced Wednesday it will be offering free skiing and breakfast to educators.

On Monday, the resort will begin accepting reservations from teachers to ski or ride on April 11. The resort will provide breakfast and lift tickets to 200 educators.

“Teachers have demonstrated day after day their creativity and resilience over the past year,” said Kevin Mitchell, Homewood Mountain Resort general manager, in Wednesday’s announcement. “As a small token of our gratitude, we’re offering a free day of skiing and breakfast to 200 educators who want to take a break and spend time outside in the mountains.”

Additionally, the resort will have a buy one, get one free offering midweek through the remainder of the season for children and teens. Homewood plans on closing for the season on April 11.

For more information, visit http://www.skihomewood.com .

BOREAL, SODA SPRINGS

“Let’s get back to it,” is the message from the crew at Boreal Mountain Resort and Soda Springs Mountain Resort, which announced the reopening of Woodward Tahoe to the public on Wednesday.

The Bunker, an indoor area featuring a skatepark, foam pits, trampolines, and other amenities will be open at 10% capacity.

Boreal is also serving up its final Feel Good Friday on April 9. Lift tickets will cost $25 and $5 will go to the High Fives Foundation. Boreal’s Feel Good Friday program, according to Vice President of Marketing and Brand Management Matt Peterson, has raised more than $150,000 for various local charities.

Boreal and Soda Springs plan on operating until April 18.

For more information, visit http://www.rideboreal.com .

SUGAR BOWL

Sugar Bowl Resort has already halted sales of its 2021-22 season passes for downhill skiing and cross-country.

“We were prepared to release passes to the general public starting March 9 if availability remained, but that release is postponed since so many of our current and former passholders have decided to renew,” said the resort in a statement, adding that more passes for Sugar Bowl and Royal Gorge Cross-Country, which is reportedly 85% sold out of passes, will be released at a later date.

The resort plans on operating until April 11.

For more information, visit http://www.sugarbowl.com .

TAHOE DONNER

Tahoe Donner announced its season will run until April 11 at its downhill and cross-country ski areas.

Those purchasing a season pass for next year will get access to ski or ride at Tahoe Donner during the final week of the season.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoedonner.com .

TAHOE CROSS-COUNTRY

Another of the area’s cross-country sites is slated to close this weekend.

Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Area announced Saturday as its final day of the season, which concludes with an free egg hunt as part of its customer appreciation day. Tahoe Cross-Country will have 12 eggs hidden around its trail system.

Season passes went on sale for cross-country skiing on Thursday.

For more info, visit http://www.tahoexc.org .

DONNER SKI RANCH

Donner Ski Ranch hasn’t announced a closing date as of yet, stating they’ll spin lifts until “the snow is gone.”

The mountain is offering $49 lift tickets on weekdays, and will have an Easter celebration on Sunday with an egg hunt, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Season passes for Donner Ski Ranch are now on sale, for more information visit http://www.donnerskiranch.com .

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union.