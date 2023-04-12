Tahoe National Forest welcomes Andrew Mishler as Yuba River Deputy District Ranger. Mishler began his USFS career in 2009 on the Mendocino National Forest where he held a variety of vegetation management positions. Mishler joined the Tahoe National Forest in 2019 as Vegetation Management Officer on the American River Ranger District.
“Andrew brings great experience and knowledge in forest management, as well leadership skills that will benefit all programs on the Yuba River District,” said Tahoe National Forest Supervisor Eli Ilano. “His background with the forest and expertise has given the Tahoe a head start when it comes to effectively and efficiently prioritizing work across the North Yuba landscape while maintaining district operations.”
Tahoe National Forest’s Yuba River Ranger District boundary stretches from Nevada City encompassing the Yuba River corridor to just east of Sierra City and Emigrant Gap. The district includes the North Yuba Landscape Resilience Project, one of 10 initial high-risk landscapes that received Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments as part of the Forest Service’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy. Through a balance of timber harvest, forest thinning and prescribed fire, the project aims to promote fire adapted communities, improve biodiversity and protect and preserve watershed reliability in the North Yuba watershed.
“I value the relationships and projects the forest and partners have built upon over the years to work toward common goals on the district,” said Mishler. “I am excited to bring additional capacity to the district and support our staff and partners in accomplishing not only the wildfire risk reduction goals within the North Yuba landscape, but also in maintaining a top-tier recreation and public services program.”
Mishler holds several degrees including an A.S. in Forest Technology, B.S. in Forestry and M.S. in Forest Resources Management. The son of a forester, Mishler credits his interest in the field to the way he grew up and a constant thirst for the outdoors.