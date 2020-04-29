Tahoe National Forest update: Motorized roads and trails
FROM A PRESS RELEASE:
All motorized roads and trails across the Tahoe National Forest will open on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Trash removal services are unavailable at this time and toilet facilities are still closed, the release states.
Please plan accordingly and pack out all trash and human waste. Thank you for helping to keep the Tahoe National Forest safe and clean, and for preventing further restrictions by recreating responsibly. Happy riding!
Support Local Journalism
The following conditions apply at these popular riding areas:
- The Downieville multiple-use trail system will still have moderate to heavy snow in higher elevations (much like every year) and connection routes to higher elevations will be impassable.
- The westside of the Burlington Motorcycle Trail system has favorable soil moisture conditions and is actively being cleared of down winter trees.
- The Sugar Pine OHV system has favorable soil moisture conditions and is actively being cleared of down winter trees.
Additionally:
- Parker and Sugar Pine staging areas are open for day-use only. Overnight camping is not permitted at these staging areas at this time.
- The Brimstone staging area is closed.
- Be aware of down winter trees. Tahoe National Forest trail crews should have most Sugar Pine OHV system trails cleared by the upcoming weekend, but the potential for down winter trees may exist on some remote and outlier routes.
The Boca/Stampede OHV system has favorable soil moisture conditions and is actively being cleared of down winter trees. Please tread lightly on north-facing trails and in higher elevations.
The Bear Valley OHV system has favorable soil moisture conditions and is actively being cleared of down winter trees. Please tread lightly on north-facing trails and in higher elevations.
For a more robust list of Tahoe National Forest motorized road and trail conditions, see below:
Westside of the Tahoe National Forest
- Diamond Creek – Patchy snow and muddy conditions
- Gold Valley – Closed at Gold Lake HWY – Windfall, inaccessible due to snow on road
- Excelsior – Snow remains in shady areas, muddy in spots
- Chalk Bluff – Snow and muddy conditions
- Omega – Snow and muddy conditions
- Alpha – Muddy conditions
- Burlington – Muddy conditions
- Bowman – Accessible to mile post 8, the 18/17 road junction, then heavy snow
- Cal-Ida – Open to Halls Ranch
- Fiddle Creek – Open, watch for windfall
- Texas Hill –From mile post 1.378-9.187 – Frozen snow on road
- Eureka – Accessible to mile post 2.5 – Snow on road
- Long Point Access – Muddy conditions
- Jouberts – Poor road condition, snow and tree limbs in road
- Madrone Spring – Good condition
- Washington Ridge – Good condition
Eastside of the Tahoe National Forest
- Fiberboard (07 Road) – Open to the Perazzo intersection, then heavy snow coverage.
- Yuba Weber – Snow covered and not accessible
- Carmen Valley – Road is snow free and in good condition and passable.
- Nicholas Mill – Road is snow free and in good condition for about 2.5 miles. Then blocked by snow.
- Verdi Peak – Blocked by snow
- Haskel Peak – Blocked by snow
- Babbit – Snow covered, not accessible
- Sawtooth (06 Road) – Moderate snow to second gate, then impassable
- Bear Valley Road – Snow free, good condition and passable.
Local County Roads within the Tahoe National Forest
- Boca/Stampede – Clear
- Mosquito Ridge – Clear to Hell Hole
- Foresthill Road – Clear to Beacroft, patches of snow on road possible after Beacroft
- Indian Springs Road – clear to OHV Trail Head
Source: U.S. Forest Service
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User