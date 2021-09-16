Tahoe National Forest reopens, fire restrictions revised

From a release:

The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region has rescinded the Regional Closure Order affecting all National Forests in California including the Tahoe National Forest as of Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

To protect natural resources and provide for public safety, the Tahoe National Forest has revised fire restrictions and implemented a new, temporary closure order on dispersed camping and target shooting effective Thursday, Sept., 16, 2021, through Nov. 1, 2021.

This Forest Order prohibits the following activities across the Tahoe National Forest:

No building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire.





The use of a portable lantern or stove using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel within a Developed Recreation Site (such as an official campground listed below) is allowed. A valid California Campfire Permit is required.

While popular activities such as hunting, hiking, boating, and other types of general recreation are now allowed across the Tahoe National Forest, Dispersed camping and Target Shooting prohibitions have been extended through Nov. 1, 2021. These prohibitions include:

No camping outside of developed campgrounds. A list of open, developed campgrounds is provided below. There is one exception to this prohibition:

Dispersed camping within 300 feet of the Pacific Crest Trail is allowed.

No target shooting. Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, and federal law and regulations, is prohibited.

Developed Recreation Sites

The following campgrounds are open and available to use stoves with a California Campfire Permit.

YUBA RIVER RANGER DISTRICT

RECREATION SITES

1. Berger Campground

2. Big Bend Campground

3. Cal Ida Campground

4. Camp Chrystalis

5. Canyon Creek Campground

6. Carlton Flat Campground

7. Carr/Feeley Lake Campground

8. China Flat Cabins

9. Convict Flat Day Use Area

10. Dark Day Campground/Day Use Area

11. Diablo Campground

12. High Sierra Schaffer Camp

13. Hornswoggle Campground

14. Fiddle Creek Campground

15. Fuller Lake Day Use Area

16. Hampshire Rocks Campground

17. Indian Springs Campground

18. Indian Valley Campground

19. Indian Valley Outpost

20. Jackson Creek Campground

21. Kokanee Cabins

22. Liahona Camp

23. Lindsey Lake Campground

24. Loganville Campground

25. Pack Saddle Campground

26. Packer Lake Day Use Area

27. Packer Lake Road Boy Scout Camp

28. Packer Lake Road Girl Scout Camp

29. Packer Lake Resort

30. Petra Spring Camp

31. Rocky Rest Campground

32. Rucker Lake Campground

33. San Francisco Field Campus

34. Sardine Campground

35. Sardine Lake Resort

36. Sand Pond Day Use Area

37. Salmon Creek Campground

38. Salmon Lake Resort

39. School House Campground

40. Skillman Campground

41. Sterling Lake Boy Scout Camp

42. Sterling Lake Campground

43. Union Flat Campground

44. White Cloud Campground

45. Wild Plum Campground

TRUCKEE RANGER DISTRICT

RECREATION SITES

1. Boca Campground

2. Boca Rest Campground

3. Boca Springs Campground

4. Boyington Mill Campground

5. Emigrant Group Campground

6. Goose Meadows Campground

7. Granite Flat Campground

8. Lakeside Campground

9. Logger Campground

10. Prosser Campground

11. Prosser Ranch Group Campground

12. Silver Creek Campground

AMERICAN RIVER RANGER DISTRICT

RECREATION SITES

1. Ahart Campground

2. Big Reservoir Campground

3. Brimstone OHV Staging Area

4. Coyote Group Campground

5. Forbes Creek Group Campground

6. French Meadows Campground

7. Gates Group Campground

8. Giant Gap Campground

9. Lewis Campground

10. Manzanita Day Use Picnic Area

11. Morning Star Campground

12. Parker Flat Staging Area

13. Shirttail Creek Campground

14. Sugar Pine Staging Area.

SIERRAVILE RANGER DISTRICT

RECREATION SITES

1. Aspen Group Campground

2. Cold Creek Campground

3. Cottonwood Campground

4. East Meadows Campground

5. Findley Campground

6. Fir Top Campground

7. Lower Little Truckee Campground

8. Meadow Lake Campground

9. Meadow Lake Group Campground

10. Meadow Lake Shore Shoreline Sites

11. Pass Creek Campground

12. Pass Creek Overflow Campground

13. Silver Tip Group Campground

14. Upper Little Truckee Campground

15. Woodcamp Campground

16. Wheeler Sheep Camp

Source: Tahoe National Forest