Tahoe National Forest recreation facility closures

In response to the recent statewide shelter-in-place order issued by the Governor of California, the Tahoe National Forest is joining the cause to aggressively mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by closing certain developed recreation facilities across the Forest while still encouraging beneficial outdoor activity.

All restrooms facilities have been closed through April 30, 2020. Trash removal at all trail heads, picnic sites, and staging areas is unavailable through April 30, 2020. Community members are asked to help keep the Tahoe National Forest clean and safe by packing out everything that is packed in — do not leave trash or human waste at trail heads, staging areas or anywhere within the Tahoe National Forest.

Golden Quartz and Oregon Creek recreation sites and Donner Summit Snow Park have been closed through April 30.

Permitted Ski Areas are currently closed to backcountry skiing and snowshoeing as avalanche control mitigations and other operations continue through April 30 as well. In addition, there are many seasonal closures still in effect and typical of this time of year:

All off-highway vehicle routes and trails are closed until April 1 on the west side of the Tahoe National Forest and April 24 on the east side. Tahoe National Forest campgrounds are still closed for the winter season.

Most of the Tahoe National Forest, including the extensive trail system, will remain open and available to the public. Hiking and walking outdoors are widely considered beneficial to maintaining one’s health. It is the intent of the Tahoe National Forest to maintain trail access to the extent practicable.

Please keep health, safety and caring for public lands in mind if choosing to visit the Tahoe National Forest. Personal responsibility is critical to ensuring public safety and preventing further restrictions. No not pose an unnecessary risk to others and it is advised to select hiking or recreation opportunities near or within walking distance of one’s household. Recreating locally is another measure to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.