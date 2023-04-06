Yuba River North wildfire risk reduction plan map

The North Yuba River watershed was recognized as one of the top ten at risk watersheds nationwide that are at risk to large scale wildfires. The Tahoe National Forest and the National Forest Foundation have partnered to provide $117 million in wildfire reduction efforts for the North Yuba.

 U.S. Forest Service

To help reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire, promote fire adapted communities and improve forest health, Tahoe National Forest is providing National Forest Foundation $117 million to implement forest management work in the North Yuba Landscape. In 2022, North Yuba Landscape was one of 10 initial high-risk landscapes nationally selected for investment as part of the Forest Service’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy. The landscape is one of the most at-risk watersheds to large-scale, catastrophic fire in United States and includes the 275,000-acre North Yuba Landscape Resilience Project, a multi-phase vegetation and fuels management project to be implemented over 15 to 20 years.

With this agreement, National Forest Foundation plans to treat over 21,000 acres and produce over 55 million board feet of timber from forest thinning treatments. These fuels reduction efforts will significantly lower wildfire risk and change fire behavior to protect communities, escape routes and utility infrastructure while also improving forest health to protect important habitats and enhance resilience to climate change.