Tahoe National Forest offers virtual services in response to COVID-19

The Tahoe National Forest is closing offices and implementing virtual services to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities. These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice to limit gatherings of large numbers of people and to promote social distancing.

Many services traditionally offered in our public offices are available online.

California campfire permits: https://www.readyforwildfire.org/permits/campfire-permit/

California residential burn permit: https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/

Annual or Lifetime Federal Recreation Pass, including all Senior Passes: https://store.usgs.gov/recreational-passes

Forest Maps: https://store.usgs.gov/filter-products?categories=%5B216%5D&page=1

Exclusive Tahoe National Forest merchandise offered through our partner organization the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association: https://esiaonline.org/shop-online

For additional questions, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe/. The office will continue to update their website with current virtual service information as conditions change. To email the Tahoe National Forest, please use the ‘Contact Us’ function on our website:https://www.fs.usda.gov/contactus/tahoe/about-forest/contactus. To contact your local Tahoe National Office with specific questions, call the Tahoe National Forest Supervisors Office in Nevada City at 530-265-4531.