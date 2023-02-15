Tahoe National Forest is preparing an annual application to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division, to request funding for trail and facilities maintenance, law enforcement, education, safety, development of a trailhead and restoration. The forest will be hosting and open house where individuals and organizations are welcome to come learn more about the California OHV grants the Tahoe National Forest is considering applying for and how to provide input.
“I encourage anyone interested in the Tahoe’s OHV program to drop by this informal open house to discuss their ideas on these proposals,” said Tahoe National Forest Trails Program Coordinator Joe Chavez. “We value feedback from our public and stakeholders because it helps inform and guide how we should move forward and develop our program–directly from those that have an interest and use our trails.”