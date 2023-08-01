Tahoe National Forest is implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions starting Aug. 1 due to high fire danger from persistent hot and dry weather conditions. Under these restrictions, the public can still maintain a campfire in established fire rings within designated developed campgrounds and day-use sites, but not outside of those areas.

“Implementing fire restrictions is a proactive measure to ensure we as fire managers are doing our part to prioritize the safety of those that choose to live and recreate on the Tahoe National Forest,” said Fire Management Officer Kyle Jacobson. “Restricting fires in undeveloped areas helps protect our forest and surrounding communities during these overly dry and hot periods each year.”