Tahoe National Forest is hiring for several permanent fire, recreation and trails positions with multiple duty locations available. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply now.
The fire and aviation management program on the Tahoe National Forest is rewarding and requires talented people working safely as part of a team in a variety of specialized positions, including dispatch, engine crews, fuels management, helitack and interagency hotshot crews. Permanent fire positions are available at multiple locations including Camptonville, Foresthill, Nevada City, Sierraville, Soda Springs and Truckee, Calif. Applications for fire positions are accepted through March 29, 2023.