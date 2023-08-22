According to the Tahoe National Forest, fire crews are continuing mop-up operations on the Highway Fire with suppression repair beginning to include repairs to dozer lines outside of the main fire perimeter. Washington Road is open to local residents only through August 22 at 6 p.m.

Containment of the Highway Fire is currently 70 percent according to the Tahoe National Forest and incident managers indicate that crews are on track to meet all suppression goals.