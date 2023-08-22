According to the Tahoe National Forest, fire crews are continuing mop-up operations on the Highway Fire with suppression repair beginning to include repairs to dozer lines outside of the main fire perimeter. Washington Road is open to local residents only through August 22 at 6 p.m.
Containment of the Highway Fire is currently 70 percent according to the Tahoe National Forest and incident managers indicate that crews are on track to meet all suppression goals.
Crews are currently removing excess suppression equipment on contingency lines. Specialized equipment is arriving daily to begin suppression repair work. Public can expect to see heavy equipment moving in and out of the area.
Appropriate resources will remain assigned to the incident until objectives are met.
Precipitation this week may benefit fire suppression efforts toward reaching containment. With rainy and wet conditions in the area, crews must remain vigilant for the increased hazards that come with the additional precipitation. This landscape is already steep and rugged, and it becomes even more treacherous with the addition of rain, making the terrain muddy and slippery. Firefighter safety is top priority.
Due to moisture, there is currently minimal smoke impacts. Smoke may increase later in the week when vegetation begins to dry out and temperatures rise.
Alpha Road is closed through August 30 at 6 p.m. for 1-mile surrounding fire perimeter due to suppression efforts.
The Washington Fire was reported at 2:24 p.m. on Wed. August 16 and is located off of Washington Road, North of Highway 20, south of Town of Washington. Terrain is steep and rugged with timber and dense vegetation. Due to weather predictions, thunderstorm concerns and dry fuels, there was an immediate threat to Town of Washington.
Tahoe National Forest immediately deployed full wildland dispatch with a second alarm. Tahoe National Forest immediately alerted local law enforcement partners to issue evacuations to Town of Washington and surrounding communities impacted along with appropriate road closures. There was a total of 183 residences issued mandatory evacuation orders. As of August 19, all evacuation orders and warnings were lifted. Out of 201 structures at risk during incident, no structures were destroyed or damaged.
Over the duration of the incident, there have been approximately 452 individual staff committed to the incident. Resources have included 9 fire crews, 47 engines, 7 dozers, 12 water tenders, 32 overhead staff, 4 helicopters and 10 air tankers.
Cooperators include Town of Washington Volunteer Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, California Office of Emergency Services, Nevada County Sheriff, Cal FIRE, County of Nevada Office of Emergency Services, North Bay Incident Management Team and several other local, state and federal agencies.
The cause of the Highway Fire is still under investigation, however, lightning has been excluded as a cause according to Tahoe National Forest law enforcement office Brian Donnelly.
Anyone with information is being asked to step forward.