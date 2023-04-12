Due to heavy snowpack and near record wet weather conditions this winter, Tahoe National Forest has extended the seasonal closure period of its roads and trails to motorized use. Motorized vehicle use on forest roads during wet weather conditions causes degradation to soil and water resources. These actions will protect trails and roadbeds from damage during overly wet conditions, reduce maintenance costs and protect the quality of water, with much of the forest’s area serving a municipal watershed.

The use of motorized vehicles are prohibited as outlined below unless conditions allow for termination of the order on an earlier date: