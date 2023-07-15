Tahoe National Forest is proposing the change of recreation fees at some developed recreation sites across the forest including select fire lookouts and day use sites. A fee increase proposal is just one step the Tahoe National Forest takes to provide a wide variety of recreational opportunities sustainably. The proposed fees for fire lookouts will assist in providing the maintenance required to preserve these historic buildings while also maintaining safety standards for public access. Members of the public are invited to provide comment on proposed fee changes through Sept. 15, 2023.

“We recognize how important these recreation areas are to our local communities and those who use the sites,” said Tahoe National Forest Recreation Program Manager Mary Sullivan. “Fee changes allow us to continue to provide top-tier recreation opportunities here on the Tahoe National Forest and even develop new opportunities as our recreation community evolves. Accessibility to the outdoors continues to be a top priority and we are proud to continue to offer several free recreation areas across the forest.”