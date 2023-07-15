Tahoe National Forest is proposing the change of recreation fees at some developed recreation sites across the forest including select fire lookouts and day use sites. A fee increase proposal is just one step the Tahoe National Forest takes to provide a wide variety of recreational opportunities sustainably. The proposed fees for fire lookouts will assist in providing the maintenance required to preserve these historic buildings while also maintaining safety standards for public access. Members of the public are invited to provide comment on proposed fee changes through Sept. 15, 2023.
“We recognize how important these recreation areas are to our local communities and those who use the sites,” said Tahoe National Forest Recreation Program Manager Mary Sullivan. “Fee changes allow us to continue to provide top-tier recreation opportunities here on the Tahoe National Forest and even develop new opportunities as our recreation community evolves. Accessibility to the outdoors continues to be a top priority and we are proud to continue to offer several free recreation areas across the forest.”
Within the Yuba River Ranger District, the most notable proposed change would be for the Grouse Ridge lookout which would then now be available for $75 and sleeps four people. The property is not currently available to rent.
In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (REA) which allows the Forest Service to retain funds collected at certain recreation sites and use these funds locally to operate, maintain and improve these sites. At least 80% of the revenue from recreation fees remains on the forests to operate, maintain and improve facilities. The resource derived through collection of fees helps provide quality recreation opportunities that meet the modern expectations of visitors and creates a more financial sustainable developed recreation program for the benefit of future generations.
To ensure they are considered, the public is asked to send comments to Tahoe National Forest no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 15. Comments can be provided through the following:
By mail: Attention: Mary Sullivan, 631 Coyote Street, Nevada City, California 95959
In-person: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 631 Coyote Street, Nevada City, California 95959
These fee changes will be reviewed by a recreation advisory committee. Committee members represent a broad array of recreation interest groups to help ensure that the Forest Service is proposing reasonable and publicly acceptable new fees and fee changes.