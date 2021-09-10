Tahoe Forest Health welcomes new nurse practitioner

Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Claire Ward, WHNP-BC, has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest Women’s Center.

Ms. Ward received her Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies with a Public Health emphasis from the University of California, Berkeley. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and her Master of Science in Nursing, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner, from Columbia University. Ms. Ward is Certified by the National Certification Corporation in Women’s Health Care Nurse Practitioner.

The office of Ms. Ward is located on the 2nd Floor of the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center at 10121 Pine Avenue, Truckee. New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call 530-587-1041.

Source: Tahoe Forest Health System