Tahoe Basin Christmas tree permits sell out ‘remarkably’ fast

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — That was fast.

Christmas tree permits in the Lake Tahoe Basin sold out in just over an hour Wednesday.

Permits went on sale just before 8 a.m. and by 9:15 a.m. all 1,500 that were available had been purchased. No more permits will be available this season.

“We did anticipate they would sell quickly so we weren’t surprised, but it was pretty remarkable to see how fast they went,” said Lisa Herron, public affairs specialist for the Lake Tahoe Forest Service Basin Management Unit.

Herron said she started receiving calls and emails at 5 a.m. Wednesday inquiring about when they could purchase permits.





“It’s one of our more popular programs and we were glad to get this done this year after the Caldor Fire,” Herron said. “Now we’ll switch gears to help people with where to go if they have trouble using the maps.”

The permits were available online for the second year at http://www.recreation.gov .

Last year, permits were available online for the first time on Nov. 16 and sold out in a day.

Christmas trees may also be purchased from private Christmas tree farms in El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer counties.