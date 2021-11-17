Tahoe Basin Christmas tree permits sell out ‘remarkably’ fast
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — That was fast.
Christmas tree permits in the Lake Tahoe Basin sold out in just over an hour Wednesday.
Permits went on sale just before 8 a.m. and by 9:15 a.m. all 1,500 that were available had been purchased. No more permits will be available this season.
“We did anticipate they would sell quickly so we weren’t surprised, but it was pretty remarkable to see how fast they went,” said Lisa Herron, public affairs specialist for the Lake Tahoe Forest Service Basin Management Unit.
Herron said she started receiving calls and emails at 5 a.m. Wednesday inquiring about when they could purchase permits.
“It’s one of our more popular programs and we were glad to get this done this year after the Caldor Fire,” Herron said. “Now we’ll switch gears to help people with where to go if they have trouble using the maps.”
The permits were available online for the second year at http://www.recreation.gov.
Last year, permits were available online for the first time on Nov. 16 and sold out in a day.
Christmas trees may also be purchased from private Christmas tree farms in El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer counties.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Faces of philanthropy: Stepping up and stepping in
While many of us viewed COVID-19 as a crisis to survive, our nonprofit community heard a clarion call.